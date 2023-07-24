New IRA plotting fresh attack but move leadership away from Derry over tout fears

The plan has been devised by the Tyrone unit with specific details only being shared with a few senior members

The New IRA are plotting another deadly attack on a member of the security sources, a source has claimed.

The Sunday World understands that the terror organisation is planning another “hit” on a serving member of the PSNI in the Tyrone area.

Senior members of the NIRA have made the decision to take control away from the Derry area due to increasing fears that they have been infiltrated by informers.

The Sunday World revealed in the aftermath of Dennis McFadden being exposed as a MI5 agent that there was suspicions that the Derry unit still had informers within their ranks.

The paranoia that spooks had infiltrated the Derry unit is so severe that several top members of the dissident crime group severed all ties.

One source told the Sunday World: “Derry has been sidelined in terms of what is being planned, this may only be a temporary measure as there are things in motion to try and sniff out any touts in the organisation,” he said.

“If exposed we will kill them,” he added.

DCI John Caldwell

The dissident terror group are planning another attack, similar to their failed attempt to kill senior policeman John Caldwell earlier this year in Omagh, according to sources.

The plan has been devised by the Tyrone unit with specific details only being shared with a few senior members, including behind bars terror chief Kevin Braney who is serving time in Portlaoise Prison.

Another source confirmed the New IRA’s intentions to target a member of the PSNI in the Tyrone area.

“Very few know about the details or the target but it is known that plans are underway and that we are going for another kill.”

Referring to the DCI Caldwell murder bid, he said: “It proved what we are capable of and people were talking about who we are. People now know we mean business and another hit will strengthen that.”

The Derry arm of the New IRA was plunged further into disarray after three men were charged over a message claiming responsibility for the attempted murder of DCI Caldwell.

The accused appeared in court last week, with the case against them based on footage recorded by a police drone.