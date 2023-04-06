New doc reveals how boy (5) was murdered by mum, stepdad and teen in Wales
Five-year-old Logan’s body was found in a river just yards from his home two years ago
A powerful documentary will be shown this evening which tells the story of Logan Mwangi, a young boy whose mum was convicted of killing him in Wales in 2021.
Five-year-old Logan’s body was found in a river just yards from his home two years ago. Almost a year later, his mother, her boyfriend, and a teenage boy were convicted of his murder.
The documentary tonight shines a light on how the complex police investigation unfolded in a case where every second mattered in the hunt for evidence.
Featuring remarkable bodycam footage and police interviews with South Wales detectives, the powerful film tells the story of the investigation into his murder.
The documentary makers had exclusive access to CCTV footage and witness statements, from the 999 call to conviction.
The programme follows the painstaking work of the detectives as they sought justice for Logan and the rest of his family.
One not to be missed.
Watch ‘The Murder of Logan Mwangi’ tonight on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player at 10pm
