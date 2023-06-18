Neil Fetherstonhaugh: ‘Christy Dignam was just as engaging in private as he was on stage’

It is a measure of the man that his death registered with so many...

Like many people around the country, I felt that wrench of sadness at the news this week that Christy Dignam, the lead singer of Aslan, had died.

I sometimes think it’s strange when people say they feel sad when a famous person or someone in the public eye dies, considering they may not have known them personally.

But the outpouring of grief that was expressed on social media after Christy’s death was announced by his daughter Keira felt sincere. It is a measure of the man that his death registered with so many, from celebrities, fans and people who had never even met him, as a deeper, genuine sorrow.

It had been 20 years since I had spoken to Christy and yet I still felt the same emotion on hearing the news. And even though we knew for quite some time that he was seriously ill and had been receiving palliative care at home with his family, it still came as a shock when the news broke on a sunny Wednesday evening.

The last time I had seen him was in 2004 when we sat down to work on his autobiography, This Is, which was written over a manic couple of months.

Up against an almost impossibly tight deadline, we spent an intense few weeks in his house, in snatched hours between his rehearsing with Aslan and I between shifts as a reporter with the Northside People newspaper.

I didn’t know Christy at that time, in fact I had never met him before and I have to admit, I wasn’t even a fan of Aslan. We were introduced by a common friend who told me Christy wanted me to write his life story and I remember clearly to this day meeting him for the first time.

I had gone to see him in a house on the northside and he peeped around the door of the sitting-room before he came in to shyly shake my hand. My first impressions were of a wiry, slight man who was quiet and humble.

As is sometimes the case with singers, musicians and artists, he was a man who could rock the rafters of the 3Arena, or the Point Depot as it was at the time, for thousands of fans but in person was more reflective, thoughtful and bashful, even. But there was also this impish grin and a mischievous glint in his eye that told me I was about to embark on a bloody good story.

As part of the research for the book I went to see Aslan for the first time ever, performing in their spiritual home of Vicar Street. As I watched Christy perform, barefoot and striking his messianic poses, it appeared to me that every single person there knew him personally and he them.

It wasn’t like a gig I’d ever been to before, and had more of the feeling of an intimate karaoke at a house party as the fans sang back every song.

And as we sat down to write his life story, he was just as engaging behind closed doors as he was on stage. At the brief mention of a story or an anecdote I’d read somewhere, his eyes would light up and he’d be off, recalling the moment. He was a great storyteller, and funny with it, regardless of what we were talking about.

He’d delight in telling of the incredible rush of fame, as their debut album, Feel No Shame, went to number one. He recalled how a limo picked him up at the Gardiner Street dole office to bring him to the airport so he could fly out to join the band in Germany.

His stories made me laugh out loud. He recalled how they arrived in JFK Airport to tour America and the record company had laid on a fleet of more limos to collect them.

Scrambling into the back of one of the cars with the driver in shades and the blacked-out windows, he leaned over to Billy McGuinness, the guitarist and said, “ssssh, say nothin’, these think we’re the Pet Shop Boys’.

He also brought to life the hell of heroin addiction and was at pains to stress how he never took the drug to get high or buzz off on. He wasn’t even a big drinker. No, he took heroin to fill the hole, he said, the hole in his soul torn open by the sexual abuse he’d suffered as a child.

He never shied away from talking about the tough stuff and was so disarmingly honest and open about his pain that even I, recognising a powerful story, grimaced at writing it down and putting it in the book.

I don’t think Christy was very happy with the book when it came out. I think he felt that the style I had written it in, in the vernacular of his native Dublin accent, had somehow made him out as less intelligent than he was.

And he was smart, and sharp, quick-witted, warm, genuine and humble.

And even though we hadn’t spoken since I still feel privileged to have spent even a short time in his crazy word. Much love, Christy.