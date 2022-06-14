Neighbour from hell who harassed and flashed locals declares war on The Sunday World

But scooter scourge Brady has promised to wage "war" on his neighbours and bizarrely the long since defunct News of the World!

A neighbour from hell who called the cops more than 100 times making false claims last Sunday called out the PSNI to complain about the Sunday World!

Filthy flasher Peter Brady waged a shocking campaign of harassment on his neighbours for years.

He called the police and made false allegations of assault and threats to kill but we revealed last week how it's the 49-year-old who was taken to court and who now has a criminal record.

Having faced him down in court during a contested at Craigavon Magistrates Court, Brady was found guilty of harassing two neighbours and of exposing his genitals to another.

His neighbours are seeking the housing association in Bridge Street, Lurgan, to evict him and they bravely spoke this paper to reveal the mental torture they had suffered at his hands.

But scooter scourge Brady has promised to wage 'war' on his neighbours and bizarrely the long since defunct News of the World!

Glenn Bell

One of his victims Glenn Bell told this paper Brady erupted around lunchtime after returning home with a copy of the Sunday World.

"He was out in the middle of the street waving his walking stick and shouting how he was going to sue the News of the World," says Glenn.

"Someone came out and told him Rupert Murdoch closed that paper over ten years ago and told him to go and dry his eyes."

And despite repeatedly wasting police time over the last three years, Brady felt our article was worthy of calling them out again.

"He had the police out to see the paper but they only stayed about five minutes," says Glenn.

"He was furious. He was showing it to the minister of the church he goes to across the street. We all thought the story was brilliant!"

Last night the PSNI confirmed they had been called out.

A spokesperson told the Sunday World: "Police received a report of antisocial behaviour in the Bridge Street shortly after 1.15pm on Sunday, 29th May. Officers attended and no offences were detected."

Glenn says Brady has continued to bait his neighbours including himself, hoping to get a rise.

"He was telling me he's going to sue me and he even told me 'your flowers are moving this week'. There's a large planter which has been growing in my yard for years and he used to pull the stems out and chuck them all over the street. I just ignored him and pretended I hadn't heard."

We reported how Brady confronted residents in Bridge Street on a daily basis about just about everything - even egging them on to punch him.

He caused regular embarrassment by accusing people visiting his neighbours as either being "prostitutes" or of being "in the IRA".

And on one shocking occasion he exposed his genitals to a woman across the street who he had also been harassing.

Cops became so fed up with Brady wasting their time they decided to prosecute him, deeming his constant fake claims of criminality as harassment.

Brady - known by some residents of as 'Mr Mayhem' - was finally convicted in court last week of two counts of harassment on two neighbours and a further count of exposing himself.

He was found not guilty of a third count of harassment against another neighbour on a technicality, but a court has ordered him to serve a probation order and leave his neighbours alone.

Bridge Street in Lurgan where the neighbours were being tortured by Brady

While his neighbours are continuing to show incredible restraint, they are calling on the Housing Association to have him removed.

"I've lived here for 20 years," says Glenn Bell. "The Housing Association had a great reputation but I think they let this drag on too long.

"I've written a long letter to them asking them to finally take action against Peter Brady. We shouldn't have had to go through what we've went through."

Last week Glenn told us: "He would confront you on a daily basis and make wild accusations. We tried to ignore him but over lockdown he just got worse.

"He'd start on you anytime you left the house and came home. If you had a female friend call at the house he'd accuse them of being a prostitute.

"He accused me of being a druggie and buying drugs. I've never taken drugs in my life."

steven.moore@sundayworld.com