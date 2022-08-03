Neighbour from hell who allegedly poured bleach on plants is bailed

Peter Brady appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court by video-link from police custody

A man previously described as a “neighbour from hell” has appeared in court accused of destroying his neighbour’s plants with bleach.

Peter Brady appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court by video-link from police custody.

The 49-year-old was charged with three offences — breaching a restraining order and two counts of damaging plants and flowers on July 23 this year.

Brady, from Bridge Street in Lurgan, confirmed he understood the charges but a police officer gave evidence that his address “is not suitable because the injured party lives there”.

He told the court the offences arose last Saturday when, at about 9pm, Brady was spotted “pouring bleach into a neighbour’s plants”.

The officer said that, by doing so, Brady was also in breach of a restraining order and added that when he was arrested, the defendant “made full admissions” to the offences.

“There’s definitely more to it,” declared District Judge Rosie Watters.

Brady’s defence solicitor confirmed there was an ongoing neighbour dispute with “stories about him in the Sunday (papers)”, handing up copies for the judge to see.

A prosecuting lawyer said the concern of the Public Prosecution Service and police was that if Brady entered a guilty plea today, “he can go back to the address and there’s nothing to stop a reoccurrence”.

He revealed that Brady has previous convictions relating to the victim including harassment. The solicitor claimed the latest incident arose after the neighbours filmed Brady holding a ladder for a man at a nearby church, threatening “we are going to report you to the DLA” and added that Brady himself has “been to the police numerous times”.

While the PPS lawyer suggested that it could be a case that “as with most neighbour disputes, no one comes with clean hands”, District Judge Watters told him “that’s not true, sometimes there are just neighbours from hell”.

The solicitor said Brady doesn’t want to live in Bridge Street any longer where his flat has been adapted to cope with his mobility issues but “he doesn’t have enough points to get away,” lamenting that even with the ongoing dispute “that doesn’t bring him any additional points.”

“I think he should live somewhere else,” said the judge who freed Brady on his own bail of £500 but with conditions that he lives at a police approved address, has no contact with the victim and does not enter Bridge Street unaccompanied.

The case was adjourned to August 5.