Neighbour from hell who allegedly poured bleach on plants is bailed
A man previously described as a “neighbour from hell” has appeared in court accused of destroying his neighbour’s plants with bleach.
Peter Brady appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court by video-link from police custody.
The 49-year-old was charged with three offences — breaching a restraining order and two counts of damaging plants and flowers on July 23 this year.
Brady, from Bridge Street in Lurgan, confirmed he understood the charges but a police officer gave evidence that his address “is not suitable because the injured party lives there”.
Read more
He told the court the offences arose last Saturday when, at about 9pm, Brady was spotted “pouring bleach into a neighbour’s plants”.
The officer said that, by doing so, Brady was also in breach of a restraining order and added that when he was arrested, the defendant “made full admissions” to the offences.
“There’s definitely more to it,” declared District Judge Rosie Watters.
Brady’s defence solicitor confirmed there was an ongoing neighbour dispute with “stories about him in the Sunday (papers)”, handing up copies for the judge to see.
A prosecuting lawyer said the concern of the Public Prosecution Service and police was that if Brady entered a guilty plea today, “he can go back to the address and there’s nothing to stop a reoccurrence”.
He revealed that Brady has previous convictions relating to the victim including harassment. The solicitor claimed the latest incident arose after the neighbours filmed Brady holding a ladder for a man at a nearby church, threatening “we are going to report you to the DLA” and added that Brady himself has “been to the police numerous times”.
While the PPS lawyer suggested that it could be a case that “as with most neighbour disputes, no one comes with clean hands”, District Judge Watters told him “that’s not true, sometimes there are just neighbours from hell”.
The solicitor said Brady doesn’t want to live in Bridge Street any longer where his flat has been adapted to cope with his mobility issues but “he doesn’t have enough points to get away,” lamenting that even with the ongoing dispute “that doesn’t bring him any additional points.”
“I think he should live somewhere else,” said the judge who freed Brady on his own bail of £500 but with conditions that he lives at a police approved address, has no contact with the victim and does not enter Bridge Street unaccompanied.
The case was adjourned to August 5.
Today's Headlines
Guilty plea | Brother of Sandra Boyd admits killing mum-of-five in her Dublin home
never forgotten | Tributes paid to showband star Brendan Bowyer as his ashes are buried in Waterford
Planning spat | Former GAA star Paul Galvin and presenter Louise Duffy in row with neighbours over home extension
'armed incident' | Man stabbed teenager in the leg during row in Tesco car park
Jack the lad | Ronan’s son Jack Keating gets cosy with Coco at Love Island wrap party
SEX BEAST | Exposed: Ex-Eucharistic Minister who groomed and abused boy lives metres away from primary school
she's dee one | Conor McGregor pays gushing tribute to fiance Dee Devlin ahead of her birthday
Lights out | Convicted Galway thief’s solar energy scam leaves dozens out of pocket
'gross abuse' | Rapist ordered to pay €315,000 to woman he sexually abused over 15 years ago
EXCLUSIVE | Loyalist Sam ‘Skelly’ McCrory made series of voice-from-the-grave revelations days before he died