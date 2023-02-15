Nearly 900 people officially change gender in Ireland, new figures reveal

A total of 882 certs have been issued since 2015 to 2021

There was a slight majority of people transitioning to female among the almost 900 transgender people who officially changed their gender in Ireland, new figures reveal.

Since September 2015, people can apply to the Department of Social Protection to get a Gender Recognition Certificate to have their new gender recognised by the State.

According to new figures released to Newstalk, a total of 882 certs had been issued to the end of 2021

Carolyn Ann Willis, who lives in Co Leitrim, is among those who has officially changed gender and was registered as female in 2017.

She said the process was very straightforward.

"If you want to have your different name on your certificate, you have to have it legally changed before they issue your certificate," she said.

"You [have] got to send all that into them with your name-change and your passport and they change it.

"It's basically just, fill out a two-page form".

To get obtain a Gender Recognition Certificate, you need to fill out an application form, have it witnessed by a qualified person, and send it to the department along with your birth certificate and proof of residency.

Applicants need to be at least 18, however, 16 and 17-year-olds can get them in limited circumstances.