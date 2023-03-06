Nazi skinheads organised secret Blood & Honour concert in Belfast

Loyalist areas of Northern Ireland have become a fertile and “safe” ground for these gigs

Nazi thugs from all over Europe congregated in Belfast last weekend for a secret far-right concert, we can reveal.

Notorious skinhead band Brutal Attack headlined the clandestine gig for the white pride fanatics at a social club in north Belfast last Saturday night.

Members of a Polish far-right group were also in attendance at the concert which was organised with strict security in fear of being targeted by protests.

Organised by the Ulster branch of right-wing extremist group Blood & Honour, members and supporters from throughout Europe made the trip.

Blood & Honour was set up by the late Ian Stuart Donaldson, who founded and fronted notorious band Skrewdriver.

It’s not the first time the hate-filled bands have held secret gigs in Northern Ireland and the Sunday World has been told there are plans for many more after the Nazi-supporting lunatics were prevented from holding their gigs on the British mainland.

London-based band Brutal Attack are beloved of white pride fanatics

In recent times venues hosting these gigs in Scotland and England have been infiltrated by Hope Not Hate members, forcing cancellation of the concerts before they actually took place.

Most recently Hope Not Hate managed to stop a gig that was supposed to take place in Bathgate, Scotland, last November.

Speaking to the Sunday World last night Matthew Collins, Hope Not Hates Head of Intelligence, said that loyalist areas of Northern Ireland had become a fertile and “safe” ground for these gigs.

“We’ve chased these Nazi parasites out and away from just about every venue they have in Scotland and England,” he told us.

“Their tiny movement is split and divided, which is good for us, but there’s still a few bob in it for the promoters – aging drunkards with swastika tattoos on their bodies. But wherever they go there is often violence and innocent people getting assaulted.

At one gig they did have last year in Widnes, (Cheshire, England), they battered each other for hours inside the venue they had chosen.

“We hope these are the final cries of a disgusting sickness. These are no friends of Loyalists and Unionists. You can’t remember the great war dead of Ulster and still wave your right arm in the air.”

Belfast remains one of the few destinations still hosting the secretive shows.

Notorious skinhead band Brutal Attack

Operating on a need-to-know basis, gig goers were sent to a meeting point before then being directed to the venue.

Inside, Brutal Attack and their support bands belted out their hate-filled tunes.

Those inside greeted their heroes with Nazi salutes as the pints flowed and far-right literature was sold.

In 2019 we revealed how the racists held a skinhead gig at a secret destination in east Belfast. Bands from Italy and the Czech Republic flew into the country to headline the extremist bash.

They brought with them supporters from throughout Europe, with others travelling from the Republic of Ireland.

Among those in attendance was infamous north coast Nazi, Mark Brown.

The planned far-right event in Bathgate, Scotland last autumn had raised fears that hundreds of neo-Nazis would descend on the West Lothian town but it was cancelled following police involvement and an angry backlash.

Hope Not Hate claimed that white supremacists had been aiming to hold a 48-hour event in the Scottish town.

It alleged that a number of racist groups had drawn up plans to perform – including the avowedly pro-Nazi Finnish band Mistreat, who have been photographed performing in front of swastika flags and have described immigrants as “cockroaches, parasites and rats”.

The two-day gathering was believed to have been masterminded by Blood & Honour, whose chapters have been banned in Germany and Russia and which is listed as a terrorist group in Canada.

Speaking last autumn Collins said: “After huge local pressure, plans for a 48-hour Nazi music festival in Bathgate have been called off. We’d like to thank supporters and trade unionists for their efforts to keep Bathgate Nazi free.

“We will continue to work with them to make sure Scotland is hate-free.”

At the east Belfast gig in 2019, Core 88 from the Czech Republic and Gesta Bellica from Italy jetted in to take part.

Headliners Gesta Bellica have been at the forefront of the Rock Against Communism scene in Italy for years.

Based in Verona, they were formed in 1991 and have released several albums. The band’s name Gesta Bellica means Warfare in English.