Nationwide yellow wind and rain warning with ‘damaging gusts, heavy rain and flooding’

Met Éireann has also issued separate status yellow and orange marine warnings for “all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea”

The rain and wind warning will be in place until 9pm tonight. Stock photo.

A nationwide status yellow rain and wind warning is in place until 9pm tonight with severe winds, heavy rain and localised flooding expected, while two ferry crossings from Rosslare Europort have been cancelled.

"Very windy on Wednesday with widespread gales: southerly veering westerly,” Met Éireann said.

“Some severe and damaging gusts may occur. Potential for localised wave overtopping along Atlantic coasts. A spell of heavy rain will occur, leading to flooding in places.”

Met Éireann has also issued separate status yellow and orange marine warnings for “all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea” and from “Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Malin Head” respectively.

Meanwhile, the UK’s Met Office has issued separate yellow alerts for wind and rain for counties in Northern Ireland.

A yellow wind warning is in place for counties Antrim and Down until 8pm tonight, while a yellow rain warning is in place for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry until 3 o’clock this afternoon.

"A spell of very windy weather is expected to affect Irish Sea coastal areas on Wednesday, before spreading to parts of northern England,” the Met Office said.

"Heavy rain may cause travel disruption and, in a few places, flooding.”

No flights have been cancelled at Dublin Airport so far today, however, two ferry crossings from Wexford’s Rosslare Europort to Pembroke, in the UK, have been called off due to the “adverse weather conditions”.

The Irish Ferries 8.45am and 8.45pm services have been cancelled. Irish Ferries said passengers will be “accommodated” when services resume.

Met Éireann said it will be “very windy or locally stormy” today. During the morning, a band of heavy squally rain will sweep eastwards across the country bringing “spot flooding and local thunderstorms”.

Southerly winds, later veering west to southwest, will be very strong and gusty with “possible severe and damaging gusts”, especially near south and west coasts. Rain will clear in eastern counties in the early afternoon with sunny spells and “thundery showers of rain or hail” following. Highest temperatures today will range from 10C to 14C.

It will be windy early tonight with some further severe gusts, especially in the northwest. Clear spells and scattered heavy showers will move in later. Most of the showers will affect Atlantic counties with more general rain moving into the west and southwest later. Temperatures tonight will drop back to between 2C to 6C.

The forecaster said scattered outbreaks of “thundery rain” will move in across the country on Thursday with “local hail and lightning”. Parts of Ulster and the north midlands will enjoy the driest conditions. Tomorrow will be cool with highest temperatures of 9C to 12C.

Thursday night will be dry and clear, apart from a few coastal showers in the west and northwest, with lowest temperatures of 3C to 6C.

Met Éireann said Friday will be the driest day nationwide this week with just “isolated showers and good sunshine”, turning hazy from the west later. Highest temperatures of 11C to 13C are expected.

A band of heavy and possibly thundery rain together with freshening south-westerly winds will sweep in from the Atlantic on Friday night, with spot flooding expected. It will be a mild night with lowest temperatures of 8C to 11C.

The forecaster said any lingering overnight rain will quickly clear with “sunny spells and scattered showers” developing on Saturday. Highest temperatures will range from 12C to 15C.

Some heavier showers will push into Atlantic counties on Saturday night. Conditions will be mostly clear elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 7C to 10C are expected.

Met Éireann said brisk southwest winds will bring scattered heavy showers, “turning thundery” across Atlantic counties on Sunday. Sunny spells are expected too, mostly in the east of the country, with highest temperatures ranging from 12C to 15C.

The forecaster said Monday will be a milder day but with “blustery outbreaks of rain, later giving way to drier and brighter conditions”.