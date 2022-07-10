National Day of Commemoration honours Ireland’s armed forces killed in conflict
Ceremonies to mark Ireland's National Day of Commemoration have taken place across the country.
The events honoured Irish men and women who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations.
The main ceremony was held at the National Museum of Ireland at Collins Barracks in Dublin.
President Michael D Higgins laid a wreath on behalf of the people of Ireland following an inter-faith service.
Taoiseach Micheal Martin and other members of the Government also attended the Dublin ceremony.
Representatives of families whose loved ones died in past wars or on UN service as well as descendants of the leaders of the 1916 rebellion were invited.
The ceremony concluded with a gun salute, the playing of the Last Post and national anthem, and an Air Corps flypast.
Other commemorative events were held in Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Waterford on Sunday morning.
