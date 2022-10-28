N2 dangers highlighted after Co Monaghan crash kills two people and leaves another in hospital

‘That's why there is a plan to have it upgraded and one of the reasons is because of the number of fatalities on that road’

Local councillors have warned of the dangers of a stretch of the N2 where two people were killed and another seriously injured following a multi-vehicle collision in Co Monaghan yesterday evening.

Gardaí rushed to the scene of the serious incident which involved two cars and a lorry at approximately 6.15pm on the N2 at Mullaghanee, Castleblayney.

The occupants of one of the cars, a man and woman in their 60s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger of the second car, a woman in her 60s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda to be treated for “critical” injuries.

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Speaking to sundayworld.com this morning, one local councillor, Noel Keelan said: “At times like this you're thinking about the families and the friends and neighbours of those who have been killed and injured, and all our prayers are with them.

“And indeed the emergency services. Sometimes they’re not recognised enough, the gardai, the fire service, the ambulance, the paramedics and those who attended the scene.

“That's very difficult. I know many people in this area who operate in the emergency service and when they’re called out they’re always apprehensive as to what they're facing.

“Obviously the gardai will carry out an investigation but what I can tell you is that the N2, as many people across Monaghan will tell you, is one of the most heavily trafficked roads in the region.

“There are 10,000 to 12,000 vehicles a day on it, and back some time ago it was recognised as one of the most dangerous roads in the country.

“That's why there is a plan to have it upgraded and one of the reasons is because of the number of fatalities on that road.”

Another councillor, Colm Carthy added: “Obviously our condolences go out to the families of the people who lost their lives in this tragic accident. Our best wishes go also to the individual who is in critical condition at the minute and we're all hoping that she pulls through.

“I don't have details on the persons involved but I can say that the N2 stretch specifically between Ardee and Castleblaney is one of, if not the worst, stretches of road in the country, in terms of the number of fatalities.

“I’ve been on Monaghan County Council for more than eight years and I actually can't off the top of my head remember the number of times we’ve offered condolences to the families whose loved ones were killed on that stretch of road.

“We’re not talking about a handful here, we're talking about more than a dozen in a short space of time. I don't know the exact figures but there have been multiple fatalities and individual crashes.”

Cllr Carthy added: “That stretch of road is included on the government's list of roads to be upgraded to a dual carriageway, as not only the volume of traffic has increased over the last couple years but because of the number of fatalities.

“And an accident like this just puts further worries into the minds of the community who have to use these artery roads to access work and get home again.

Even if the individual is not from the local area, the community is always badly affected by tragic incidents like this.

"This incident happened at a particularly busy time of the evening when there is a very high volume of cars on the road.

“In this particular instance the statistics require that this road be upgraded to try and avoid situations like this again.

“And every statistic represents a family that has been affected.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and who were travelling on the N2 at Castleblayney between 6.05pm and 6.30pm, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castleblayney Garda Station on 042 974 7900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.