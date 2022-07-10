‘Mystery flight’ of Aer Lingus among eight cancelled at Dublin Airport so far today

Aer Lingus has attributed recent cancellations to “operational reasons”

Four Aer Lingus flights, including a “mystery flight” are among eight trips which have been cancelled at Dublin Airport today.

The departing Aer Lingus flights which have been called off are the 1.30pm ‘Mystery Flight’, EI 9405 and the 4.45pm flight to Frankfurt, EI 656.

The cancelled Aer Lingus flights which were due to arrive in Dublin today are the 1.30pm flight from Prague, EI643 and the 9.45pm flight from Frankfurt, EI657.

The 12pm Eurowings flight from Dublin to Cologne Bonn, EW397 and the 10.50pm Flyone flight to Chisinau, Moldova, FIA712 are not going ahead.

Meanwhile, the 11.15am Eurowings flight from Cologne Bonn, EW 396 and the 10.05pm Flyone flight from Chisinau, Moldova, FIA711 have also been cancelled.

Aer Lingus has attributed recent cancellations to “operational reasons”, as it continues to deal with Covid-19 cases among staff and industrial action abroad.

Aer Lingus has been contacted for clarification on the nature of the ‘Mystery Flight’ today.

Independent.ie also revealed in recent days, that the airline is now using a “third party” to fly some routes.

Hundreds of passengers have had their holiday plans thrown into disarray, with Aer Lingus cancelling 11 flights between Friday and Saturday.

Some Aer Lingus customers have been emailed about changes to their flights, informing them they will be taken to their chosen destination by a different carrier.

In one email, Aer Lingus told a customer who was due to fly within days, that: “Due to operational reasons your flight… will now be operated by Privilege Style on our behalf.

“Check-in for your flight will remain at the Aer Lingus check-in desks."

Privilege Style is a Spanish private airline that operates globally but it has no ties to Aer Lingus.

The Aer Lingus email detailed that the company was “confident the service you receive from Privilege Style pilots and cabin crew will be to the same high standards our customers expect from us. Privilege Style meets all Aer Lingus safety standards".

An Aer Lingus spokesperson said the airline had: “Anticipated the return of demand for travel once Covid restrictions were removed and built appropriate buffers into our plans in order to deal with a reasonable level of additional disruption.”

They added: “Occasionally we will hire additional capacity using third party operators to avoid disruption to our customers.”

Passengers using various airlines have also reported lost luggage at Dublin Airport, including one Air Canada passenger who is still trying to find her baggage that contains her parents’ ashes.

A spokesperson for the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) said it is aware of issues that some arriving passengers are facing with baggage return, but that is looked after by the airlines.

“We empathise with those affected and regret that these issues are impacting their passenger experience.

“We are liaising very closely with both the airlines and their ground handling companies in relation to these issues, the root of which lies in the significant staff hiring challenges that are facing all companies operating in the aviation sector currently.”

Since Wednesday, July 6, the Defence Forces have been on standby at the airport, and will continue to do so for the next six weeks for the busy summer period. Defence Forces staff will only be deployed to the airport if more than 20pc of security staff are off due to Covid-19.

However, reports of long queues at the airport’s security checkpoints and outside the terminal buildings have reduced significantly in recent weeks.

It comes DAA has confirmed that more than 2.8 million passengers travelled through the airport last, which was its busiest month since before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Over 12 millions passengers have passed through the facility in the last six months.