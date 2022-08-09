Mystery as cannabis plant grows in ‘plain sight’ outside Chamber Of Commerce building

Following its sudden disappearance Sinn Fein cllr Tom Forde said ‘in all probability some wide boy seen an opportunity and seized it’

What appears to be a Cannabis plant has been removed from the front of a well known premises in county Wexford with nobody able to answer how it got there in the first place.

Somehow it had been growing in the car park at the front of the local Chamber Of Commerce building off Hill Street in Wexford town for over a month before people began to take notice.

The plant was brought to the attention of local councillor Tom Forde, and the Sinn Féin man revealed people could see the funny side of it.

The mystery plant

"A fair number people got in touch with me and some even sent on pictures of the plant.

'There’s a couple of trains of thought as to how it may have got there but the most likely scenario is that a bird gathered some cannabis seed somewhere and then dropped it in the car park.

'The other possibility is somebody decided to chance their arm and rather than be secretive about it opted to hide it in plain sight, certainly there are no other buildings in the area that would block the sunlight it needs to grow from getting to it.

“I went down and had a look myself and it definitely appeared to be a cannabis plant by look and smell anyway.

“I think a lot of people saw the funny side of it due to the location outside the Chamber office, people were texting things like are the Chamber growing new business and all that kind of thing.”

To add to the mystery the plant then disappeared without trace overnight.

Forde added, 'About a week ago it was there one night and gone the next morning and nobody seems to know where it went, in all probability some wide boy seen an opportunity and seized it.'

Chamber of Commerce CEO, Emma Dunphy, said, “We had the whole building painted in recent weeks and a bit of landscaping done with new compost in the planters and that kind of thing.

“It’s certainly not something that we planted anyway, but of course I can understand that people would make light of it.”