‘My secret’s out’ – Green TD who refuses to fly for climate reasons has pilot’s licence

A TD who refuses to take flights for environmental reasons has confirmed that he holds a private pilot’s licence.

Brian Leddin, the Green TD for Limerick City, decided he would practise what he preaches by avoiding aviation for the benefit of the planet.

He has not taken a flight since his election to the Dáil in 2020. But last night he admitted that he possesses a pilot’s licence.

Mr Leddin explained he had been fascinated by aircraft since he was a small boy. He obtained his pilot’s licence in his 20s, explaining: “I grew up near an airfield, a couple of kilometres.

“Limerick Flying Club is based at Coonagh Airfield in Limerick and the flight path was over the house where I grew up. We would see them (light aircraft) all the time.

“When I started working and earning money I decided I would join the club and I spent many Saturdays and Sundays out there. I tipped away at it for a couple of years. I finally qualified in 2009 at age 29. I loved it – it was great fun. A lot of people would have worked at Shannon Airport as many of my friends did.”

He is now qualified to fly single-engine piston aircraft and to fly solo – and even to fly at night, by instruments only. He believes he has 150 to 200 hours flying time accumulated, “not a huge amount”. He has not flown since 2019.

Since his election in 2020, when asked to attend events abroad, he has chosen to travel by ferry and by rail.

Mr Leddin recently came unstuck when assigned to an Oireachtas committee delegation to Amsterdam looking at active travel infrastructure and green hydrogen. He was returning by train through England to Holyhead to catch a ferry when there was a delay.

He said: “The system was held up for two hours and the train came to a standstill. We had to get off at Chester.

“I finally got into Holyhead, only for the ferry to be about 40 feet away in the harbour, having cast off. I was two minutes late. It was a case of so near and yet so far.

“I was told not to worry by a Stena Line lady – that they would make sure to get me on a sailing at two o’clock in the morning. But that was six hours away.”

Mr Leddin whiled away some time in a pub where he met a party of young local men, the cohort particularly affected by Brexit.

“It was an education just to hear their views… It was a 21st birthday party, and I suspect they were all port workers. A lot of them probably voted for Brexit.”

Asked whether he needed to keep up his flying hours by taking light aircraft back to the skies, he said: “I miss it, but I am still very interested in aviation.

“I also think it has a future with sustainable and synthetic fuels. There is a lot of work being done in this area, including by the University of Limerick, Shannon Airport and Shannon-Foynes Port. Hydrogen would a principal component in a sustainable aviation fuel in my view.”

Mr Leddin added: “Now my secret is out, many people will find it extraordinary that I have a pilot’s licence but won’t even get on a plane as a passenger.

“I haven’t flown in a long time. I definitely don’t suggest to anybody that they shouldn’t fly, or that it’s the wrong thing to do. And trains are mostly good fun – very comfortable and with good Wi-Fi so you can work away.

“But the reason I don’t fly is because of climate and emissions – and I have made the same decision about driving, by the way. So far for me it has been possible to travel more slowly, and I would recommend trying it. But I would also understand that different people have different needs and it mightn’t work for everybody.”