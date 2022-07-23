Muslim Sisters of Eire reveal heartbreaking demand for tents and food among homeless

The group regularly feed Dublin’s homeless population outside the GPO on O’Connell Street.

Irish charity Muslim Sisters of Eire have revealed the shocking demand for tents and food among Dublin’s homeless community.

Taking to social media on Friday night, they said that they’re unable to meet demand for essential supplies for those in need.

“We were unable to meet the demand of sleeping bags & tents. We spent €600 to buy 40 sleeping bags, &gave out 20 today,” they said.

“We had 30 tents in stock & now only have 10 left. The prep for the souprun starts on a Wednesday with collections from Tescos & food cloud & hot food on the day.”

One post highlighted that more people are choosing to sleep on the streets because hostels are “not safe.”

“Today was another busy day for our Soup Run: 310 hot meals, fruits; cakes, pastries, chocolates, protein bars, crisp & drinks were distributed,” they said.

“The queue was very long. The nights are getting warmer & people are opting to sleep out on streets because hostels are not safe.”

In another post, they shared that they had to leave many behind and asked for donations.

“The soup run is over, it was an exhausting day & with a heavy heart, we had to leave behind many. We are in need of donations, if you would like to help us feed the homeless, please Paypal muslimsisterofeire@gmail.com.”

“Every bit goes a long way in bringing warmth to someone’s life,” they said.

The charity is included in the current round of the Tesco Ireland Community fund in their Whitepines, Rathfarnham and Rathmines stores.

If you’re shopping in this store over the next few weeks, you can vote for them to receive funds using a blue token given with every in-store purchase.

They were recently able to buy a larger van to help them with soup runs thanks to kind donations from the public.