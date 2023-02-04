Muslim Sisters of Eire reveal desperation as they run out of food after serving more than 400
The charity regularly feed those in need on Dublin’s O’Connell Street
Muslim Sisters of Eire have revealed that they ran out of food after serving more than 400 people during a “chaotic night” at their soup kitchen outside Dublin’s GPO.
The Irish charity regularly feeds those in need on O’Connell Street.
Taking to Twitter, they detailed the desperation among those who were waiting for food.
“Tonight was one of the most chaotic nights,” they wrote. “The number of people was unbelievable, the queue was down to Henry Street and beyond. There was no space at the top of the queue because of the chaos and disruption. The people were desperate to get a hot meal.
“We had a little setback as soon as we came in, one of our tables broke. We started serving at 6.30pm and finished only at 8.30pm and ran out of literally everything.”
“Two of our volunteers had to run down the street to go to McDonald's and get burgers for the rest of the people that were left with no hot food even though today we had a whooping 400 hot meals.”
Read more
“As we were setting up today we were very heartbroken to meet a young girl who come up to us today asking for a sleeping bag,” they said.
“She was assaulted a couple of days ago and was extremely upset. She is pregnant and all she wanted was a sleeping bag.”
They served over 400 meals of burgers and soup. They also handed out fruit, vegetables, bread, treats and water, as well as hot tea and coffee.
“A big shout out to Darbar Restaurant Safco Fine Foods and Brass Onion Bistro restaurants for their hot food donations and continuous support week in and week out,” they added.
“Thank you to each of you who donate to us and support our work. We are so very grateful. The situation is getting worse every week and we see the desperation rising. We need your donations more than ever.”
