Music fans left high and dry as weather forces Forever Young festival to turn away revellers

'Saturday ticket holders and weekend no camping ticket holders sadly cannot be admitted to the site'

Thousands of music fans have been left high and dry after the Forever Young festival halted entry to Saturday day visitors because of the atrocious weather conditions.

Organisers of the 80’s music event took to Facebook to apologise after festivities were curtailed at Palmerstown House Estate in Co Kildare with Saturday ticket holders and weekend no camping ticket holders not admitted to the site.

“We are so sorry to announce that due to the extreme unseasonal weather conditions, the safety team at Forever Young Festival need to postpone ALL day visitors to the festival until tomorrow, weather permitting,” they wrote on Facebook.

“We are heartbroken to bring you this news, but everyone's safety has to be our priority.

“Saturday ticket holders and weekend no camping ticket holder sadly cannot be admitted to the site.

“Anyone on site is at present unaffected and we intend to run the show to a reduced audience.”

They added: “We are so sorry. Please watch our social media for further updates.”

The live music event is on for three days from June 14 to 16 at the Palmerstown House Estate in Co Kildare.

A message from Sharon of Forever Young Festival added: “Guys I'm heartbroken for you all, I put this event together to give you the best weekend ever, but we have to keep our customers safe.

“All Saturday and weekend no camping ticket holders cannot come to site today, we are so sorry. Tickets will be valid for tomorrow weather permitting, we will keep you posted.

“If you are already on site in camping you are not affected. So sorry. Sharon.”

The festival had got off to a tricky start with a message posted yesterday apologising for “all the problems”.

“There’s been a huge amount of issues created by the weather. We’re really sorry, we are putting it right,” the message posted yesterday reads.

“There were some issues with people being sent the wrong way but this has now been sorted. Toilets had to be moved because they got flooded out they will be reinstated in standard camping as soon as possible. We are really sorry, we are trying our best to keep the event going during such dire weather conditions.

“It very nearly got cancelled, but we are doing everything possible to bring you this great weekend but it’s with huge challenges all round so please bear with us when you get here. Thank you so much for your patience.”

There was a wave of disappointment from fans who were already on their way to the festival today.

One said: “The main weather page did forecast this bad weather. I suppose to be fair the organisers hoped it wouldn’t be as bad it’s given heavy rain all day today so I’d imagine the conditions will be worse tomorrow. It’s a hard one to call but probably should have gave clarity last night before people travelled.

Another added: “Devastated...booked this instead of rewind...Was looking forward to it. Bought VIP passes a programme last night merchandise. Am in a hotel all at a cost with friends. Was really looking forward to it. Flown over from UK too.”