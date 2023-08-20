Mum who lost family in Donegal lake tragedy pays tribute on third anniversary

“As today marks your third anniversary in heaven, always remember how much I love you”.

Geraldine Mullan with her husband John and children Tomás and Amelia who lost their lives in Lough Foyle in August 2020

A woman who lost her husband and two children in a horrific road crash in Co Donegal has paid tribute to her family on the third anniversary of their deaths.

Geraldine Mullan managed to escape from the family car which left the road and plunged into Lough Foyle at Quigley's Point on the night of August 20, 2020.

The family had been returning home from a day out when the tragedy occurred.

The nurse pleaded with rescuers to let her go back into the water after the loss of her beloved husband John and children Tomás (14) and Amelia (6).

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, this morning, Geraldine said her “heart aches” as she remembered her late family.

“My beloved John, Tomás and Amelia, my heart aches for one more hug, one more kiss, one more conversation, but I hold dear all our precious memories of all our hugs, kisses and conversations,” she wrote.

“Continue to guide me, protect me, and look after me from heaven above.

“As today marks your 3rd anniversary in heaven, always remember I love you all to the sun moon and stars and back again, to infinity and beyond, always and forever.

“Until we meet again, all my love, Mum/mummy/your Galway girl Geraldine xxx.”

Geraldine Mullan in her Field of Hope beside Lough Foyle, Co Donegal, where her husband John and children Amelia (6) and Tomás (14) died in 2020

In another social media post, the bereaved mother shared a series of photos of her family alongside a beautiful poem titled Until We Meet Again.

“Until we meet again I will always love you all

And will think about each of you every single day

I ask for strength as my three watch over

And look for grace to help me find my way

Until we meet again I will share our story

And tell the world about such a happy life

Though fate has robbed us of new chapters

I hold precious those as mother and a wife

Until we meet again I will always remember

Day by day, then month on month to year

I keep alight your flames and your essence

I miss you much but I know that you're still here

Until we meet again”.