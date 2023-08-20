Mum who lost family in Donegal lake tragedy pays tribute on third anniversary
“As today marks your third anniversary in heaven, always remember how much I love you”.
A woman who lost her husband and two children in a horrific road crash in Co Donegal has paid tribute to her family on the third anniversary of their deaths.
Geraldine Mullan managed to escape from the family car which left the road and plunged into Lough Foyle at Quigley's Point on the night of August 20, 2020.
The family had been returning home from a day out when the tragedy occurred.
The nurse pleaded with rescuers to let her go back into the water after the loss of her beloved husband John and children Tomás (14) and Amelia (6).
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, this morning, Geraldine said her “heart aches” as she remembered her late family.
“My beloved John, Tomás and Amelia, my heart aches for one more hug, one more kiss, one more conversation, but I hold dear all our precious memories of all our hugs, kisses and conversations,” she wrote.
“Continue to guide me, protect me, and look after me from heaven above.
“As today marks your 3rd anniversary in heaven, always remember I love you all to the sun moon and stars and back again, to infinity and beyond, always and forever.
“Until we meet again, all my love, Mum/mummy/your Galway girl Geraldine xxx.”
In another social media post, the bereaved mother shared a series of photos of her family alongside a beautiful poem titled Until We Meet Again.
“Until we meet again I will always love you all
And will think about each of you every single day
I ask for strength as my three watch over
And look for grace to help me find my way
Until we meet again I will share our story
And tell the world about such a happy life
Though fate has robbed us of new chapters
I hold precious those as mother and a wife
Until we meet again I will always remember
Day by day, then month on month to year
I keep alight your flames and your essence
I miss you much but I know that you're still here
Until we meet again”.