Mum of teen rapper Lil’ Red who died of sepsis is ‘frustrated’ at inquest verdict

Mother is left ‘frustrated’ at coroner’s verdict on son’s death

A Dublin mother has said she is ‘frustrated’ at the outcome of the inquest into her teenage son’s sudden death five years ago.

Seán Hughes (15), of Cardiff Castle Road, Finglas, died at Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street on January 12, 2018 – just hours after collapsing at his home from a cardiac arrest.

Post-mortem results showed the up-and-coming young rapper known as “Lil’ Red” died from sepsis which had resulted from a combination of influenza B and a bacterial infection known as staphylococcus aureus.

An inquest into his death earlier this month heard claims that the infection that killed him was present during a GP visit two days before he died.

Dr Katrina McCrory

Several medical witnesses agreed with the family’s solicitor, Damien Tansey, that he was “beyond repair” after suffering the cardiac arrest.

Mr Tansey claimed it “defied logic” that the fatal infection was not present hen Seán was seen by his GP around 36 hours earlier.

But in her evidence, Dr Katrina McCrory of Finglas Family Practice said there was nothing that led her to believe Seán’s case was a medical emergency.

“There was nothing at the time that made me think it was pneumonia or a bacterial infection,” said Dr McCrory.

If so, the doctor said she would have advised him to attend a hospital emergency department because it could be a life-threatening condition.

In her evidence, Dr McCrory said that there was nothing to indicate that Seán’s life may be under threat at the time as he seemed calm, while his chest was clear upon examination.

Dr McCrory added that she didn’t believe the boy needed antibiotics but prescribed a low dose because of “a certain expectation” in the community that patients would be given a prescription by a doctor.

She accepted that his breathing at 20 breaths per minute was at the outer limit of a normal rate.

However, Dr McCrory said she did not accept Mr Tansey’s suggestion that whatever caused the teen’s death would have been present when she examined him.

This came as a shocking blow to Seán’s family, who described Dr McCrory’s claims as “frustrating” in an interview after the inquest.

“It wasn’t nice to hear. It’s like my word against the GP’s and vice versa,” his mother Karen Phoenix told theSunday World. “I didn’t go into this lightly at all.

“I’m not a medical professional and I couldn’t make a diagnosis. I put my trust in her to look after my child and if she thought he was okay, then I was okay with that.”

Sean’s mother said in the inquest that Dr McCrory contacted her after Seán’s death and admitted making a “poor judgment” in not recommending that the teenager should have gone to hospital. The GP disputed using such words.

The bereaved mother told the inquest how her son became unwell with flu-like symptoms on January 8, 2018 and was brought to see Dr McCrory two days later.

“I could hear his chest and he said his chest was very sore. There was a crackling in his chest and he was coughing a bit. He wasn’t talking that much because every time he spoke, he coughed,” she told the Sunday World.

The mother added that she has lots of questions since the inquest.

A consultant paediatrician, Siobhán Neville, who cared for Seán at Temple Street, said the exact cause of his cardiac arrest was unclear but his prognosis from it was “catastrophic” because of profound brain damage.

Dr Neville said it was impossible to say if the cardiac arrest was due to septic shock.

Consultant paediatrician, Jacqueline McBrien, said influenza B was a well-documented but rare cause of death, while staphylococcus aureus was a common bug, though not usually invasive.

Dr McBrien said it was impossible to say when Seán had become infected with sepsis.

Coroner Clare Keane returned a narrative verdict based on the evidence which she said contained conflicts she could not resolve.

​ Requests from the Sunday World to speak to Dr McCrory at her GP practice were not returned at the time of going to print.