Mum of four ‘physically and mentally drained’ after family forced out of their home after 14 years

Family face homelessness despite giving South Dublin County Council two-years’ notice of landlord selling up

The woman said the stress of the family's impending homelessness has affected her children and led to the deterioration of her health. Photo: Getty Images — © Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Dublin mother whose family of six faces homelessness from today says her children are watching their stuff being packed up and asking: “Where are we going?”

The family contacted South Dublin County Council (SDCC) two years ago when they received notice from their landlord that the property would be sold.

They requested that the local authority purchase their home of 14 years through the tenant-in-situ scheme.

The family, who wish to remain anonymous, are on the Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS), a social housing support payment for those on long-term rent supplement in privately rented housing.

“Our kids don’t know anything. They don’t know the situation and I never wanted them to,” said the woman.

“I want them to feel secure where they are living. They are looking at us packing boxes and asking us where we are going. And I can’t say.

“We have an autistic daughter and I have Crohn’s disease. The stress of the last two years has put me into a massive flare-up and I am waiting for surgery. I don’t even know where I am going to recuperate afterwards.”

The family were contacted by the landlord in April 2021 informing them that the house would be sold.

“I rang SDCC immediately to let them know and asked if they had any interest in purchasing the house,” the woman said. “They said ‘no’, that they weren’t in a position to do so, but they linked me in with a voluntary housing body and they were interested.

“Unfortunately, according to the landlord, the price was too low so the deal was off.”

In August that year, SDCC then expressed interest in buying the property, but the offer was again lower than the valuation and the landlord rejected it.

The family were given their official notice in August 2022 after both deals fell through.

Their eviction date was originally April 30. However, this has been extended a number of times as a temporary home that was to be provided by the council has not been ready.

“I’m banging my head off a brick wall. I told the council two years ago that the landlord was planning to sell,” she said.

“I was told not to worry, that we would be housed closer to the time. They told us not to panic. Now, as of Saturday, we are homeless.”

The family were told in April they would be housed in a three-bed temporary house, which now won’t be available in time and has “no appliances, no furniture and concrete floors”.

“I got a call a couple of days ago to say that the electrics are not sorted; they haven’t even been started and the property won’t be ready until the end of the month.

“We were asked by the SDCC if there was any family or friends we could stay with.”

The family plan to move in with the woman’s mother until an alternative arrangement can be found. They are on the council’s transfer list.

“It’s going to be 11 people in a two-bed house. I am physically and mentally drained. I’m shouting from the rooftops and nothing I say or do can get through to them (the council).

“We are here 14 years, my husband is in full-time employment, we are good tenants and we’ve always kept up to date on our rent.”

The woman said the RAS should be “abolished”.

“We were promised that this situation would not happen and here we are,” she added.

A spokesperson for SDCC said it is the council’s policy “not to provide comment on individual cases”.