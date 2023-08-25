Multiple young people feared dead after crash on way to Leaving Cert party

Gardaí confirmed that they are dealing with a number of fatalities.

Emergency workers at the scene of the road tragedy

Multiple youngsters are believed to have died after a car carrying teenagers celebrating their Leaving Cert results spun out of control and overturned in Tipperary.

It is understood that the four involved were travelling to a Leaving Cert celebration and were in a single vehicle which was involved in a collision outside Clonmel.

Local reports indicated that the four, a male driver in his 20s and three teenage passengers, suffered a combination of serious and critical injuries with several being pronounced dead at the scene before they could be transferred to hospital.

Two of those involved are understood to be siblings.

Local reports are that the three teenagers in the car were all female classmates who had just received their Leaving Cert results.

Extensive damage was caused to the vehicle in the collision and, because of where it left the road, emergency services initially had difficulty in accessing it.

The collision happened shortly before 8pm on the Mountain Road on the southern approach to the town.

Initial fears are that the vehicle involved may have spun out of control and then overturned along a very steep part of the road.

It is not believed that any other vehicle was involved.

"Gardaí are currently at the scene of a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision near Clonmel. Initial indications are that there are a number of persons deceased."

"An Garda Síochána is not in a position to provide further information at this time as Gardaí and other emergency services continue their work at the scene."

"Gardaí are also in the process of informing families of this tragic incident and request time and space during which to do so.

Clonmel's Mayor Councillor Richie Molloy said that the town was numbed by the tragedy.

"It is really shocking news. As a parent myself I can only imagine what the parents of these young people are going through."

“At this stage we do not know who was involved but I know that there are a number of families receiving the most awful and tragic of news tonight," he said.

“Today was a happy day for the young people who received their Leaving Cert results."

"This has cast a cloud of sadness and grief over the entire community both young and old. Everyone is thinking and praying for the families at this time."

The Mountain Road is notorious locally for having a very steep incline in parts.

It links the south Tipperary town with Waterford and the eastern section of the Knockmealdown Mountains.

A major emergency services response was triggered to the collision with multiple ambulances, Tipperary Fire Brigade and Garda units at the scene.

The Coast Guard's Waterford-based Rescue 117 helicopter was also on standby.

Gardaí closed the road involved to facilitate the work of the emergency services.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area with local diversions being put in place.

A major emergency response was triggered in South Tipperary General Hospital with standby medical support in both University Hospital Waterford (UHW) and Cork University Hospital (CUH).