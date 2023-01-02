Multiple cars involved in ‘pile-up’ collision on N4 road near Leitrim

Multiple cars were involved in the crash this morning at around 9 am.

A major pile-up crash on the N4 road has stalled traffic in the area this morning.

Emergency services are on the scene near Jamestown, Co. Leitrim as they respond to the crash.

The road is currently closed and gardaí are appealing to motorists to avoid the area.

A spokesperson said: “Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a multiple vehicle road traffic collision that occurred on N4 near Jamestown, Co. Leitrim at approximately 9:00am this morning, Monday, January 2, 2023.

“The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

“No further information is available at this stage.”