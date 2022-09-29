Mr Tayto axed as new name for Meath’s Tayto Park revealed

Management at Tayto Park have announced that the theme park and zoo will be renamed from the start of January

Management at Tayto Park have announced that the theme park and zoo will be renamed from the start of January.

The new name was unveiled today by Charles Coyle, general manager of Tayto Park, and work is underway to rebrand all elements of the attraction as ‘Emerald Park’ before the new year.

Management at the park, whose mascot is currently Tayto Crisp’s Mr Tayto, said the new name was chosen to reflect Ireland’s connection as the “Emerald Isle” with international visitors, and Co Meath’s “lush green countryside”.

Mr Coyle said: “When we announced that the name of the park would change, we were inundated with ideas from the public and it was wonderful to see such enthusiasm. We commissioned a piece of research and Emerald Park was the clear favourite. We will start next year with a new name and new brand throughout the park.”

The theme park and zoo was the vision of founder Raymond Coyle, who passed away in June, and his son Charles now continues his father’s legacy.

Mr Tayto at Tayto Park

The company aims to make the Meath attraction “one of the best family attractions in Europe”.

Ground was broken this summer on two new steel rollercoasters with a budget of €30 million, and management at the park said with some new arrivals at the zoo, “2023 and beyond is going to be an exciting journey for Emerald Park”.

Marketing manager Niamh Reynolds said: “We made the strategic decision to not look for a brand title sponsor but rather create a new brand – Emerald Park which we hope will be supported next year by a number of strategic brand partners from various sectors – FMCG, energy, transport to name a few. We are actively meeting brand teams at present and we are very confident we will have the right partners in place for 2023”.

The 22-hectare park opened in 2010 and now includes a zoo and Europe’s largest inverted wooden rollercoaster, the Cuchulainn.