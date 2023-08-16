Mourners to wear bright colours at funeral of deep-sea diver Daniel O'Brien

Daniel, from St Mullins Road in Graiguenamanagh, passed away following the incident on Thursday, August 10

Mourners attending the funeral of Kilkenny man Daniel O'Brien who died in a deep-sea diving accident in Norway have been asked to wear bright colours to his funeral next week.

Daniel, from St Mullins Road, in Graiguenamanagh, passed away following the incident on Thursday, August 10.

According to RIP.ie, Daniel will be reposing at his home on Sunday, August 20, from 10am concluding at 8pm. Removal will then take place on Monday, August 21, to Duiske Abbey, Graiguenamanagh, arriving for funeral mass at 10am.

This will be followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin.

The notice requests that to help celebrate Daniel's life, those attending the funeral are asked to wear bright colours.

It also states that donations, if desired, can be made to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

It adds: “The death has occurred of Daniel O'Brien of St Mullins Road, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny.

“Daniel died suddenly following an accident in Norway on Thursday, August 10.

“He is survived by his heartbroken parents, Pauline and Fiachra, brothers Tommy and Ciaran, partner Ingvill, grandmother Brigid, Pauline's partner Michael, Fiachra's partner Esther, sister-in-law Amy, aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of friends and relations.”

In the condolences section, people have left numerous messages of sympathy including one that reads: “Sincere sympathies on your tragic loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this very difficult time.”

Another adds: “My sincere condolences to all the O'Brien family. I met Danny through the kayaking club at college. He always knew how to brighten up my day.

"I had many a crazy day with him that I’ll never forget, and still remember how I would drive him nuts by swimming every time I went kayaking with him. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.”

Another offers: “Heartfelt condolences to Daniel’s parents, brothers, partner and extended family on his sudden and sad passing. Thinking of you all at this difficult time. May his gentle soul rest In peace.”

In another message the leaders and volunteers of the Third Kilkenny Scout Group said they would like to express sympathies with Pauline, Fiachra, Ingvill, Tommy and Ciaran.

“It is with great sorrow that we all learned of Danny's passing,” it reads. “We remember with pride Danny as a member of the Smythe Cup winning group of scouts, and our thoughts are with everyone lucky enough to know him as a friend.

The 33-year-old who had reportedly been living in Norway but was originally from Graiguenamanagh, died on Thursday, August 10.

A former member of the Air Corps, he had worked as an aviation engineer and was a highly-experienced water sportsman who had successfully rowed across the Atlantic Ocean.

He has been described as a “self-effacing man about his amazing sporting achievements,” according to one person quoted by the Irish Examiner.