Mountjoy prison officer wounded fighting in Ukraine war says he just wants his old job back

Ratoath man Brian Meagher was sacked after going to fight in Ukraine

Brian is battling for reinstatement in his usual prison officer role

Brian Meagher who went to fight in the Ukraine

An Irish prison officer who was shot and hit by shrapnel while fighting in the Ukraine says he just wants his job back after he was dismissed by the Irish Prison Service.

Ratoath man Brian Meagher, who served four years as a prison officer in Mountjoy Prison, is fighting for reinstatement after he was officially informed of the decision to sack him in June.

It is understood prison authorities concluded Brian was absent without leave from his post in Mountjoy Prison when he was struck by shrapnel from a landmine and shot in the back by Russian troops in Kharkiv on September 6, 2002.

The 37-year-old, a former soldier with 15 years’ experience in the Irish Defence Forces, has now hired legal representation to appeal his dismissal.

Contacted this week, Brian – who has made a near-miraculous recovery from injuries that include shrapnel wounds to his heart – told the Sunday World: “All I want to do now is to be allowed to get back to work.

“Unfortunately, I can’t say anymore for now as the decision is subject to an ongoing appeal.”

The decision by the Irish Prison Service (IPS) to dismiss Brian is understood to hinge on the contention that, after going on annual leave in June of 2022, he failed to return to work when his holiday period expired.

Efforts were made by senior management in Mountjoy to contact him – but these were unsuccessful.

Fighting against Russia in the Ukraine

Brian’s superiors only learnt of his involvement in the war when he appeared on RTE’s Prime Time detailing how he had been shot and hit by shrapnel, which lodged in his heart, spine and legs, during a major offensive by the Ukrainian army the previous week.

It is understood, however, that Brian rejects this version of events.

A family friend, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Brian had organised ‘swaps’ in his job in Mountjoy for the period from when his leave ended until shortly before he was shot.

Swaps are a device by which officers are allowed to cover for each other if they can’t make their designated shift.

“He didn’t just go on annual leave and not return,” the friend said. He’d organised swaps and then obviously, when he got injured, that fecked everything up.

“He had told people in the prison that he was going travelling, that he was going on a hill-walking tour, and that they wouldn’t be able to get in contact with him.

“He had put in all the paperwork and then someone couldn’t go in for him, they cancelled a few hours beforehand, and that’s when he officially became absent.

“So, it’s not entirely true to say he was absent without leave and he has documentation and messages to show this was the case.”

Irish Prison Service where Brian worked for four years

While Brian’s shifts were being covered by swaps, the army veteran, who had felt compelled to travel to fight against the Russian invasion, was assigned to a foreign legion supporting the breakthrough September offensive against Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Brian’s unit were tasked with mopping up after mechanised infantry would smash through the Russian lines. Tragically, the Irish volunteer’s unit ended up in “enemy territory on day one”.

Most of the Russian forces had fled, but one unit remained and it ambushed the foreign legion, including Brian’s unit.

Brian was standing in an open-back truck when he was hit twice in the heart by shrapnel and struck by a bullet in the spine. After being initially treated at a makeshift field hospital, he was transferred to a hospital in Kyiv before being medically evacuated from the war-torn country back to Ireland in October.

Since sustaining his injuries, Brian has undergone a total of 10 surgeries and is due to have two more in the near future.

Brian Meagher in a hospital in Ukraine

“His recovery has been incredible,” the family friend told the Sunday World.

“He’s up and about and walking around.”

“The shrapnel in his heart has to be left there as it would be too dangerous to remove.

“The Ukrainian doctors were going to remove it but a high-ranking American heart surgeon who reviewed his file advised against it.

“Brian was undergoing these surgeries and was being treated also from a superbug he picked up in the Ukraine when he was informed that the Prison Service was recommending his dismissal.

Brian at home with his mother

“He asked for his file so he could put in a submission but he didn’t get it. Even then, parts of it were redacted, until five months later.

“He was then told the file had gone to the Minister of Justice for a decision because of the public interest in the case – but we don’t know how true that is.

“And then two months ago, he received a couriered three-line letter saying he’d been dismissed.”

The family member said Brian had been left now with no choice but to seek legal representation and file an appeal.

“Brian has not in any way given up on his job and he fully expects to be reinstated even if it takes a year before this happens.

“He doesn’t believe he has done anything wrong.

“On one side of things we have the head of our government flying out to Ukraine to meet with their President and assure him of Ireland’s full support in the war.

“And then on the other, we have Brian, an Irish citizen who it appears is being punished for actually going out to Ukraine and supporting them in the fight against invasion.”

Contacted this week, a spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service said it cannot comment on issues relating to present or former staff members.