Mountain climbing challenge in memory of Ashling Murphy gets underway

Adventurer Paul Tierney will attempt to ascend 23 of Ireland's highest peaks for the Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund and the Children's Grief Centre

A major fundraising challenge in the name of Ashling Murphy gets underway today, featuring the number 23 which was the age that the young teacher was when she died.

Adventurer Paul Tierney will attempt to ascend 23 of Ireland's highest peaks for the Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund and the Children's Grief Centre.

He will also be running and cycling between locations, as well as climbing the peaks in a bid to raise a total of €23,000.

The Ashling Murphy 23 Peaks Challenge that honours Ashling’s love of sport started this morning at 9am at Doolans at The Blueball.

In conjunction with the 23 Peak Challenge homecoming, the Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund committee are hosting ‘A Celebration of Ashling Murphy’s Legacy’ on Saturday, August 19 at The Blueball Pub, Co Offaly.

The official 23 Peak Challenge Homecoming will be an opportunity to acknowledge the support from the individuals, groups and organisations that have supported the Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund to date.

The Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund was set up to honour the legacy left by Ashling in supporting young people in the Traditional Irish Arts, Culture and Heritage which was close to her heart.

Paul Tierney has taken on the enormous endurance challenge of cycling between and running 23 of Ireland’s highest peaks in honour of Ashling Murphy.

The challenge, designed by extreme athlete Paul, is to conquer 23 peaks in the republic of Ireland on one continuous expedition.

This he will embark on unaided and while travelling via bike and on foot, while sleeping using a tent and camping equipment he will carry as part of the challenge.

Paul aims to climb all 23 peaks while running 172kms and cycling 1,200kms with more than 21,000 metres conquered overall from the start to the finish line, and all within 11 days.