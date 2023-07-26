Motorway section closed after serious crash on M6 in Co Galway

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes.

A section of the M6 motorway has been closed after a serious road traffic collision this morning in Co Galway

Gardaí are currently at the scene after the crash on the M6 Westbound near Athenry, Co. Galway.

The single vehicle collision occurred between Junction 17 (Athenry) and Junction 18 (M17/M18) at approximately 5:10am.

The road is closed between Junction 17 and 18 on the M6 and local diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes.