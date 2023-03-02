Motorists advised to take ‘alterative routes’ after crash on N5 road in Roscommon

“Local diversions are in place. Anyone intending to travel via this area are asked to consider alternative routes. Delays are expected.”

Gardaí are at the scene of a road crash on the N5 in Roscommon.

Local diversions are in place at the site of the crash at Carrowreagh, Frenchpark, Co Roscommon.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

Gardaí took to Twitter to update motorists: "Due to a road traffic collision on the N5 at Creaghreagh, Frenchpark, Co Roscommon, the road is expected to be closed until this evening.

As gardaí remain on the scene, no further information is available at this time, a spokesperson told sundayworld.com.