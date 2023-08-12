Motorist rushed to hospital with serious injuries after truck collision in Co Kilkenny

The driver of a car has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a truck on N76 at Cuffesgrange in between Kilkenny city and Callan in Co Kilkenny.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of what they called a “serious road traffic collision” involving the lorry and a car that occurred at approximately 2.10pm today.

“The car driver (male) was taken to St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious injuries. No other injuries have been reported,” gardai said.

The N76 at Cuffesgrange is currently closed. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N76 in the Cuffesgrange area between 1:45pm and 2:30pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.