Motorist caught doing 161km/h in a 120km/h zone during yesterday’s National Slow-Down Day

GoSafe checked the speed of 140,720 vehicles and detected 211 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit

This mporning An Garda Síochána appealed to drivers to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

During the 24-hour period of National Slow Down Day from 07:00 on Friday 21st April to 07:00 this morning, Saturday 22nd April, GoSafe checked the speed of 140,720 vehicles and detected 211 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Examples of motorists putting themselves and others at risk include:

• 84km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N61 at Knockcroghery Roscommon • 94km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R445 at Clogheen Monasterevin Kildare • 132km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N87 at Gartaquill Milltown Cavan • 123km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R179 at Clonsedy Carrickmacross Monaghan • 157km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 at Ballyadam Cork Cork • 156km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 at Carrickmoyragh Newtownforbes Longford • 147km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N13 Speenoge Burt Donegal • 161km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M6 at An Carn Mór Thiar Órán Mór Gaillimh • 154km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M8 Ballinglanna North Kilworth Cork • 153km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M6 Killavally Tyrrellspass Westmeath • 78km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R188 Drumbear Monaghan Monaghan • 77km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Mullingar Road Ballivor Meath • 87km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R267 Portnason Ballyshannon Donegal • 85km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Clones Road Monaghan Monaghan • 85km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the North Road Drogheda Louth • 84km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Dublin Road Cavan Cavan • 69km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R336 An Spidéal Thiar An Spidéal Gaillimh • 110km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N2 Drumcaw Monaghan Monaghan • 82km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R463 Gortatogher Parteen Clare • 68km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the L2211 Coolroe Ballincollig Cork • 161km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M6 An Carn Mór Thiar Órán Mór Gaillimh • 105km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R356 Tonlemone Banagher Offaly • 78km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R188 Doocassan Drung Cavan • 129km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N6 Ballybrit Galway Galway • 127km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N10 Grevine East Kilkenny Kilkenny • 76km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Rathdown Road Greystones Wicklow • 149km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M6 Killavally Tyrrellspass Westmeath • 74km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Tipperary Road Oola Limerick • 73km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R750 Merrymeeting Rathnew Wicklow • 121km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 Mt Kennedy Demesne Newtownmountkennedy Wicklow • 72km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N11 Ferrycarrig Wexford Wexford • 96km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R157 Dunboyne Meath • 96km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R700 Kilree Bennettsbridge Kilkenny • 141km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M6 Kilcurley Moate Offaly • 116km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N18 Clonmoney West Bunratty Clare • 138km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M3 Cooksland Dunshaughlin Meath