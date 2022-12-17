Motorist (40s) dies after single-vehicle collision in Co Cork

A man has died after a single vehicle collision in Co Cork.

The accident occurred outside Dromahane in north Cork, not far from Mallow, on Friday evening.

It brings to four the number of people to have died on Cork roads in the space of just seven days after separate fatal collisions in Millstreet, Macroom, Ballingeary and now Dromahane.

A total of 154 people have lost their lives on Irish roads so far this year - an alarming increase of 27 on the same period in 2021.

The north Cork accident saw a 44-year-old man suffer critical injuries when his vehicle overturned on a secondary road shortly after 6pm.

Roads were described as treacherous in the area at the time with many having remained frozen overnight and with temperatures again plunging to below -3C.

Passing motorists raised the alarm and both Gardaí and paramedics were at the scene within minutes.

However, desperate attempts to assist the motorist failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

A post mortem examination will be conducted on Saturday and Gardaí have sealed off the scene pending a full technical examination.

No other vehicle is believed to have been involved in the incident.

Road and weather conditions will be a major consideration in their investigation.

Gardaí have urged motorists to avoid the area as local diversions will be in place.

The Road Safety Authority and Gardaí have urged people to drive with care given the challenges posed by snow and ice during the current Arctic spell.