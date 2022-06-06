Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with car in Martry, Co Meath
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Meath this afternoon.
The crash occurred shortly after 3pm at Martry, halfway between Navan and Kells, close to the M3 motorway, and the injured man was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital.
One person who came upon the scene, told the Sunday World: "The guy looked in a bad way, the fire brigade and ambulance were here very quickly to be fair to them, and they called in the chopper which took him on board and left."
Read more
A Garda spokesperson confirmed, ''Gardaí attended a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a car and motorbike on the R147 in Martry, Co. Meath this afternoon, Monday, June 6, 2022.
"A male in his 40s (motorcyclist) was taken to Tallaght University Hospital to be treated for his injuries. The road was closed for a period but has since reopened."
Today's Headlines
Investigation | Premier League footballer ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’ of woman in her 20s
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home