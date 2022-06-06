Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with car in Martry, Co Meath

The injured man was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital.

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Meath this afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly after 3pm at Martry, halfway between Navan and Kells, close to the M3 motorway, and the injured man was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital.

One person who came upon the scene, told the Sunday World: "The guy looked in a bad way, the fire brigade and ambulance were here very quickly to be fair to them, and they called in the chopper which took him on board and left."

A Garda spokesperson confirmed, ''Gardaí attended a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a car and motorbike on the R147 in Martry, Co. Meath this afternoon, Monday, June 6, 2022.

"A male in his 40s (motorcyclist) was taken to Tallaght University Hospital to be treated for his injuries. The road was closed for a period but has since reopened."