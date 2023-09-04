Motorcyclist died instantly after colliding with wall in Kerry, inquest hears

Oliver White (61) with an address at 6 Market Court, Main Street, Tralee, died at Springfield, Ballyvelly, in a road traffic collision on May 17, 2022

A Tralee man died following a collision with a wall while driving his motorbike home after collecting it from a friend who had undertaken some repairs, an inquest into his death has found.

Oliver White (61) with an address at 6 Market Court, Main Street, Tralee, died at Springfield, Ballyvelly, in a road traffic collision on May 17, 2022.

The inquest into his death concluded at Tralee Coroner’s Court last week and Coroner Helen Lucey expressed sympathy to the family on their loss.

The inquest heard from several witnesses who came upon the accident and from those who had tried to resuscitate Mr White at the scene.

His friend John Moriarty told the inquest that he had dropped Oliver (Ollie) for his bike on that day and had waited for him to return but there was no sign of him. He later learned that he had been in an accident.

The inquest also heard from his friend who had repaired the bike. He said that and he another friend had followed Mr White as he had a motorbike for sale they wanted to see.

They left the estate together but when they reached the speed bumps, they could no longer see him. They went to his house but there was no sign of him.

On the way back they saw the gardaí and ambulance and realised that it was Mr White that had been in the accident.

He said he had carried out work on the fork seals and that the signal lights were not working nor the back brakes but that would be fine.

A couple who came on the accident Paddy and Helen McCarthy said they saw a man lying underneath a motorbike on the ground. They did not touch him but rang for assistance. Other members of the public came to his aid and did CPR.

One of those Tom Enright said that Mr White had no pulse and that his nose and mouth were covered in blood. He said he had come to the conclusion that Mr White had passed away.

Gardaí Tommy Brosnan, Public Service Vehicle (PSV) Inspector with An Garda Siochána examined the bike following the accident. He said he could not find any mechanical defect that could have caused the accident.

Garda Tom Barry who is a Forensic Collision Investigator with An Garda Siochana said that the accident occurred following a collision with a wall and that there was not evidence of brake marks so speed could not be determined.

Coroner Helen Lucey said that Mr White died immediately, and she praised the public for their attempts to save him.