Motorcyclist (60s) suffers ‘serious injuries’ after crash with car in Meath

The road has since reopened for use.

A motorcyclist is suffering from “serious injuries” after colliding with a car on a road in Co Meath over the weekend.

The man, aged in his 60s, was rushed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown to be treated for the injuries he sustained in the crash.

The two-vehicle accident took place at around 1.20pm on Sunday, March 19, on the R147 in Dunboyne.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

A garda spokesperson said: “Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or anyone who may have dashcam footage are asked to contact Dunshaughlin Garda Station on 01-8258600 or Ashbourne Garda Station on 01-8010600.”