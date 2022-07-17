Motorcyclist (60s) killed in tragic crash in Louth

The biker, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Louth County Hospital in Dundalk where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

Gardaí in Cork are following a definite line of enquiry.

A man in his 60s has been killed in a tragic motorbike crash in Co Louth.

At approximately 3:30pm on Sunday, gardaí and emergency services were called to a collision involving a motorcycle on the R173 between Carlingford and Omeath.

The biker was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Louth County Hospital in Dundalk where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

No other vehicles or people were involved.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. A technical examination of the scene will be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.