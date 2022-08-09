Motorcyclist (50s) killed after bike hits wall in Tralee, Co Kerry
A motorcyclist has died following an accident in the Strand Road area of Tralee in Co Kerry on Tuesday afternoon.
The accident – which involved a single motorcycle – occurred shortly after 4pm on Tuesday, close to the entrance to the Springfield housing estate in Ballyvelly.
It is understood that the bike went out of control and struck a wall. The motorcyclist, a man in his fifties, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other vehicles are thought to have been involved in the accident.
Gardaí and the emergency services were alerted at 4.15pm.
Read more
A large number of gardaí, an ambulance and the fire service attended the scene of the crash which remained sealed off on Tuesday evening.
The circumstances of the crash are being investigated by the Garda Roads Policing Unit.
Anyone who witnessed the accident or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact gardaí in Tralee.
Today's Headlines
Lesson learned | Dublin student knocked out man’s tooth after ‘seeing red’ in ‘pure madness’
con man | Careysfort fraudster who claimed he only answered phones boasted to victim about business skills
shocking incident | Maura Higgins reveals she was sexually assaulted while asleep in a taxi in Ireland
water watch | Heatwave threatens water supply with 60 areas at risk as temps to reach over 25C
Gang assault | Man (29) suffers head injuries after being attacked by up to 10 teenagers in Dublin
under control | Dozens of firefighters battle blaze in Portrush, Co Antrim
gunman | Johnny Adair speaks out ahead of funeral of loyalist terror boss Sam ‘Skelly’ McCrory
serial thief | Woman with over 200 convictions caught stealing from other women in restaurants across Dublin
Paper trail | FBI raid Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and search ex-president’s private safe
Simon says 'I do' | Rugby star Simon Zebo and Elvira Fernandez marry in intimate ceremony in Kerry