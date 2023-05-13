TRAGIC LOSS | 

Motorcyclist (50s) dies in single-vehicle collision in Co Leitrim

Gardai have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses after a motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash yesterday morning.

Shortly after 8:40am, emergency services were alerted to the collision involving a motorcycle on the R208 Drumcong to Ballinamore Road at Aghacashlaun in Co Leitrim.

The motorcyclist, a man in his late 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators at the crash site.

A garda spokesman has appealed to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

“Any road users with camera footage (including dashcam) who travelled on the R208 in the Drumcong area between the hours of 8:00pm on Thursday 11th May and 8:40am on Friday 12th May, are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrick on Shannon Garda station on 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”


