Motorcyclist (40s) dies following collision with lorry in Co Tipperary

A male motorcyclist has died following a collision involving a lorry, in the Clonmel area of Co Tipperary, this morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal incident which happened on New Road, Lisronagh, Clonmel.

"The collision involved a motorcycle and a lorry and occurred at approximately 10am this morning,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, has been pronounced deceased. His body has been removed to Tipperary University Hospital.

“No other injuries have been reported at this time.”

Gardaí have confirmed that the road is currently closed and the services of forensic collision investigators have been requested. Local diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling on New Road this morning are asked to make it available to gardaí.

In particular gardaí want to speak with a number of motorists who may have been present at or driven past the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel garda station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.