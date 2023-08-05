Motorcyclist (40s) dies after collision with car in Co Wicklow

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

A man has been killed in a road crash in Co Wicklow earlier today.

The collision, which involved a car and a motorcycle, occurred on the R752 at Ballybeg, Rathnew, shortly after 4pm.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The road remains closed this evening while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 67107 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.