Motorcyclist (30s) seriously injured in Wexford crash early this morning

The Clohass Roundabout is currently closed to traffic

A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after suffering serious injuries in an early morning road crash in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the serious single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred shortly before 7am this morning at the Clohass Roundabout.

The man, aged in his thirties, was taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries.

Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at the scene and the Clohass Roundabout is currently closed to traffic. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R744 or the area of the Clohass Roundabout between 6:30am and 7am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9233534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.