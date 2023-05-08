Motorcyclist (30s) in critical condition after crash in Co Antrim
At around 4:35pm, it was reported that a car and a motorbike were involved in the incident in the Templepatrick Road area.
A man suffered critical injuries after a crash in Ballyclare, Co Antrim on Sunday.
The motorcyclist, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition at this time.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said the Air Ambulance had been tasked to the scene.
The Templepatrick Road was closed between the junctions with Hillhead Road and Mill Road but has since reopened. Officers have appealed to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them on 101.
