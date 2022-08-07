Motorcyclist (20s) killed in crash with car in north county Dublin
Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for witnesses following a collision in the north of the county, in which a motorcyclist in his early 20s died on Saturday night.
The fatal collision between a car and motorcycle occurred at approximately 9:30pm on the R126 Hearse Road at the junction with Cobbe’s Lane near Donabate.
Emergency services rushed to the site and the casualty was treated at the scene, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
He was removed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where a post-mortem will be arranged.
A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road at the crash site has since fully reopened to traffic.
Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera (including dash cam) footage, are asked to make this available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information can contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
