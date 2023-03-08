Motorcyclist (20s) dies in crash with a van in Collon, Co Louth
The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators.
A motorcyclist aged in his 20s has died following a fatal crash involving a van and his bike in Co Louth today.
The incident took place on the R168, at Collon, at around 12.45pm where the biker was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the van, aged in his 50s, has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda as a precaution.
Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R168 between 12:30pm and 1.00pm to make this footage available to gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 685 3222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
