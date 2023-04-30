Mother of Jamie Higgins says she will ‘die fighting for justice for her son’

Nathan O’Neill (24) was jailed last Monday for nine years for stabbing Jamie Higgins (23) to death

Jamie Higgins was the father of a 13-month-old boy and was dedicated to his girlfriend

The mother of a man who was stabbed to death in a nightclub five years ago says he has been denied justice after his killer was convicted of manslaughter rather than murder.

Nathan O’Neill (24) was jailed last Monday for nine years for stabbing Jamie Higgins (23) to death at the Shannon Knights nightclub in Shannon, Co Clare, in the early hours of March 18, 2018.

He denied murder, but admitted the manslaughter of Limerick man Mr Higgins.

O’Neill, of Hill Top Drive, Dooradoyle, Limerick, was twice tried for murder after a jury failed to reach agreement following his first trial.

Last December, a jury convicted him of manslaughter. O’Neill has previous convictions for making a threat to kill and for possession of a knife.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent, Mr Higgins’s mother, Sharon, said the family “cannot accept” the verdict of the court and will be seeking an appeal.

“My son Jamie was my first-born. He was the most beautiful person, inside and out. He was the most kind-hearted person you could meet. He has not got justice and neither have we,” she said.

“I will die fighting for justice for my son. I cannot and will not let this go. I have to go and kiss a headstone now, rather than my son’s beautiful face. The justice system has let our family down.”

Ms Higgins, who is in ill-health, said she can never get over the circumstances of her son’s death. She was so grief-stricken she was unable to formally identify his body.

She said her son was a keen sportsman who had many trophies for soccer, rugby and hurling. He had trials as a youth in Swansea to enter the world of professional football but was mostly interested in training youngsters.

“He had everything going for him in the world. Aside from all his talents, the thing I loved most about my son was he was the most decent, kind and loving person I have ever known,” Ms Higgins said.

The Central Criminal Court heard O’Neill had been in an earlier fight with Mr Higgins and another man in the club and then left the venue. He returned, armed with a knife, and stabbed Mr Higgins five times when another row broke out.

The judge said the introduction of the knife was a substantial aggravating factor. “When faced with two against one, it was he who introduced the knife by leaving and returning with the weapon,” he said.

Ms Higgins said her son, who was working as a builder after completing college and was the father of a 13-month-old boy at the time of his death, had “big plans”.

“He loved being a father and was such a wonderful dad to Jayden,” she said. “Looking at that child now is like looking at Jamie. He will make his communion next year without him.

“Jamie and his girlfriend were completely dedicated to each other. They had big plans for their lives. They were saving for a mortgage. They had their entire lives planned and mapped out.

“Jamie had only turned 23 a month when he died, but he was very organised about his future and what he wanted from his life. He was so intelligent and had so much potential.

“Now Jayden has to grow up without a father. He knows his daddy is ‘up in the sky’. Jamie had planned to bring his son to Disney in Paris.

His partner, Jade, fulfilled that dream just a couple of weeks ago, taking Jayden to Euro Disney for Jamie. A little robin appeared to her and Jayden while they were there. She cried. She knew my son was there with them.”

At a sentencing hearing last month, Det Sgt Kevin O’Hagan told the court O’Neill travelled from his home in Limerick to Shannon for St Patrick’s Day 2018. Mr Higgins and a group of friends also travelled from Limerick, and after watching an Ireland rugby game, all ended up in the Shannon Knights nightclub.

The court heard O’Neill and Mr Higgins knew each another, and shortly after O’Neill arrived there was an altercation followed by pushing and shoving and an allegation of a punch being thrown.

Mr Higgins’s mother told the Sunday Independent it was “nonsense” to say her son knew O’Neill, and she was now seeking a review of the investigation into his killing.

Tensions were high after the row, Det Sgt O’Hagan told the court, and O’Neill left the club with another person, but came back about 55 minutes later.

He later told gardaí that after leaving the club he took a knife from a car and put it in his pocket for his protection.

When he returned to the club, there was another incident captured on CCTV as O’Neill and Mr Higgins came together near the dance floor. “Words were exchanged” Det Sgt O’Hagan said. There was grappling, and the fight lasted 10 to 12 seconds.

Mr Higgins suffered five stab wounds to the abdomen and chest, with the fatal one penetrating his heart. Gardaí later found O’Neill in some nearby undergrowth.

Ms Higgins said she would continue to keep her son’s memory alive, but said her family is “forever fractured”.

“My child was just so good and kind. We are a very close family. All of us are devastated,” she said. “He was the best brother to his brothers and sister. They looked up to him so much.

“We are all struggling so much to cope. I lock myself into my room a lot of the time, I just find it so hard to deal with life now since Jamie is gone. I know he would not want that for me, but it is hard to face this world without him in it to brighten it. I will die fighting for justice for my son. At the moment, we do not have it.”