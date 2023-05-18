More than one homeless person dies in Ireland every week, often in a public place

The majority of deaths happened in the Leinster region, with 59.5pc in Dublin

More than one homeless person a week is dying, mostly in a public place including derelict buildings, a stark new report has revealed.

The tragic plight of 84 homeless people who died in the year before the pandemic is laid bare.

One homeless person a week died, eight in 10 of whom were men, the findings from the Health Research Board showed.

The study into premature deaths among the homeless found the median age was just 40 years for men and 39 years for women.

The majority of deaths happened in the Leinster region, with 59.5pc in Dublin, 7.1pc occurred in Cork, with the remainder across the country.

“The highest proportion of deaths occurred in a public place, public building, or derelict building, with a further 32.1pc dying in emergency homeless accommodation,” the report said.

Some 18 people who died appeared to be rough sleepers, with a further 40 known to be accessing crisis homeless accommodation.

Almost all - 93pc - had a history of substance use with a high level of abusing several drugs.

There was a high proportion of injectors, especially among men, and a high prevalence of hepatitis C in this cohort.

A high number of people who died had epilepsy relative to the general population. Almost two-fifths had a mental health issue, this was notably higher among women at 75pc.

Women were proportionally more likely than men to have a mood disorder and have a history of a previous suicide attempt.

A high proportion of the deceased were in contact with medical services and the majority of these were getting substance use treatment within the month preceding their death.

There were 46 poisoning deaths in total, 37 among men and nine among women.

The most common drug group implicated in poisoning deaths were opioids, including heroin, followed by benzodiazepines.

Pregabalin, used to treat epilepsy was implicated in less than five poisoning deaths. Almost one quarter who died by opioid poisoning had a known history of a previous overdose.

Three in 10 poisoning deaths involving opioids occurred in a public place with a further four in 10 were in homeless accommodation.

Just over half of the people who died of a poisoning death involving opioids were not alone at the time of the incident that led to their death.

There were 38 non-poisoning deaths, 31 in men and seven in women.

Deaths by hanging accounted for 23.7pc of all non-poisoning deaths. One third of people who died by hanging died in homeless accommodation.

Six people who died by hanging had a history of using drugs with the main substances used being cocaine, heroin, cannabis, and benzodiazepines.

There was a high prevalence of mental health issues in those who died by hanging at 66.7pc, with depression noted as one of the main issues.

Deaths due to cardiovascular conditions accounted for 21.1pc of all non-poisoning deaths, with all these deaths among men. Of those people who were homeless and died of a cardiovascular condition, 75pc had either alcohol dependency, or had use of alcohol implicated in their death.

The report found that the availability of the drug Naloxone which can be given to people who have overdosed on opioids like heroin and morphine to reverse the effects needs to be improved.

It said the majority of the Naloxone services are in Dublin and the south-west of Ireland.

Dr Ena Lynn, senior researcher in the HRB and lead author of the report, said: "Two important insights from this data are the role of substance use and the high levels of mental health and medical issues among those who died, showing that this is a vulnerable population with complex needs.

“There is no one single solution to these challenges, but our findings can help shape holistic responses across healthcare services: for example, strengthening mental health supports; enhancing harm reduction strategies related to the provision of first aid, which would include provision and administering of naloxone; and addressing barriers to access and retention in treatment services.”

The Department of Health, which commissioned the report, said a study of 2020 data is currently underway and will be repeated for subsequent years in order to assess the impact of an extensive suite of measures which have been implemented to address the issue.

The findings were presented to the National Homeless Action Committee, the cross-governmental and inter-agency oversight group for delivering policies and actions relating to homelessness.

The study used 2019 mortality data among people known to be homeless from closed files in the Coroners’ Service, with a total of 84 premature deaths recorded.

Since this data was recorded, there have been extensive advancements in healthcare services for people who are homeless, it said.