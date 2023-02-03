More than 600 complaints made to BBC after broadcaster called Paul Mescal ‘British’
Maynooth native Mescal has previously had to correct the British press for getting his nationality wrong
The BBC has published its latest complaints report, revealing that a total of 605 objections were made to the broadcaster after Paul Mescal was called “British” following his Oscar nomination.
While reporting on the Irish actor’s Oscar nomination for Aftersunlast week, the BBC News programme showed text on the screen that said: “2023 Oscar nominations: British actors Paul Mescal and Bill Nighy are nominated for leading role.”
The BBC apologised for the mistake shortly afterwards, in a statement that read: “In text running across the screen we reported that Paul Mescal was one of two British actors who had been nominated for an Oscar for a leading role.
Read more
“The text should have said that Paul Mescal is Irish. We apologise for the mistake.”
Maynooth native Mescal has previously had to correct the British press for getting his nationality wrong.
After making headlines when starring in the television adaptation of Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel Normal People in 2020, Mescal tweeted simply: “I’m Irish.”
Last week, Mescal’s sister Nell revealed that their mother has cancer and is getting ready to undergo chemotherapy treatment.
Dearbhla Mescal had a haircut on Tuesday, January 24 “in prep for her chemotherapy”, the same day it was announced that Paul received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.
Reacting to her son’s nomination, Dearbhla told RTÉ that she found out the news through their family WhatsApp group because it was “too stressful” to watch the nominations live.
Today's Headlines
in the box | Ex-Ireland star Anthony Stokes charged with 10 offences including dealing cocaine
horror assault | Dad (25) struck victim 20 times in 25 seconds during ‘vicious’ attack on Longford street
Dee-lightful | Dee Devlin calls Conor McGregor her ‘everything’ in gushing post
'I'm Irish' | More than 600 complaints made to BBC after broadcaster called Paul Mescal ‘British’
'distinctive gait' | Natalie McNally murder probe: ‘Double-gloved’ suspect captured on CCTV, say police
Park strife | Ryan Tubridy calls on Croke Park to ‘rethink’ fees for Katie Taylor fight
tribute to a hero | Steve Wall reveals how The Stunning played a private gig for Vicky Phelan before she died
GUN WOUND | Shocking photo shows savage injury suffered by man ‘shot by appointment’ in Co Derry
no deal | Drugs ‘player’ ran from gardai after dropping bag of cocaine, cannabis and cash
Gadd-out | Convicted paedophile Gary Glitter freed from jail after serving half of 16-year sentence