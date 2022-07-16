More than 500 properties set aside for Ukrainian refugees are vacant, figures show

Stalled inspections and vetting procedures are also having an impact on the ability to accommodate refugees

More than 500 properties allocated to local authorities to house Ukrainian refugees are currently vacant.

In some counties, less than half of the accommodation deemed viable has been occupied, while in others just 6pc of the properties available have been filled.

There are around 9,000 vacant and shared houses assumed available for asylum seekers but figures provided by county councils show that in most areas less than half of pledged properties were found to be suitable.

Hundreds of offers were also withdrawn or the property owners were uncontactable. Stalled inspections and vetting procedures are also having an impact on the ability to accommodate refugees.

Despite more than 25,000 offers to house refugees being made to the Irish Red Cross (IRC) after the Russian invasion, a significant portion of them have now fallen through. The true number of pledges initially made may also be lower as some properties were offered multiple times.

The Department of Children has allocated the properties available to local authorities and NGOs for them to accommodate refugees – but the process has not been straightforward.

IRC chairman Pat Carey said some local authorities are not acting as quickly as others in co-ordinating inspections of accommodation pledged for Ukrainian refugees.

In Co Kildare, 131 accommodations were allocated, but just 33 were found to be viable and only two have been filled.

Wicklow County Council said just 68 of the 128 accommodations pledged were suitable and 22 of these have been occupied so far.

Not all local authorities responded and some said it was up to the Department of Children or the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) to deal with queries on the issue.

Some county councils have yet to review any properties allocated to them, and others are struggling to fill available accommodation as they are located in rural areas where a car is needed.

There are currently 44 vacant accommodations in Waterford, 33 in Mayo, 60 in Tipperary, 39 in Wexford, 43 in Co Cork, 50 in Louth, 28 in Carlow, five in Leitrim and Longford, two in Galway city, 30 in Co Galway, 22 in Fingal, Dublin, 22 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, 16 in Westmeath and 12 in Laois.

In Dublin, Fingal County Council said details of 106 pledged accommodations were provided to it, but upon initial assessment, just 36 of these were viable and 14 have been allocated so far.

Mayo County Council said 20 properties are currently in use, but around 12 need work or inspections and 21 are available.

Cork County Council was provided 190 vacant pledged properties for assessment, with 142 of these either withdrawn or not viable. Of the 48 available, five have been allocated, 15 are in the process of being matched and the rest are undergoing further assessment.

Galway City Council had 40 properties pledged and of the 15 found to be viable, 13 have been allocated.

Louth said 26 of the 50 assumed vacant properties – including two mobile homes – are to be assessed in the next fortnight.

Limerick City and County Council said a further 144 bed spaces will be available from Monday for Ukrainians with temporary protection status.

Ukrainians arriving in Ireland are currently being forced to sleep on blow-up mattresses in an old Dublin Airport terminal as there are no spaces left in State-provided accommodation. The Citywest Transit Hub is at capacity, with a tented camp catering for up to 200 people due to open at Gormanston, Co Meath, on Monday.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman said the numbers of people fleeing Ukraine slowed between April and the end of June, but there has been an increase in recent weeks due to the Russian military targeting civilian areas.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) also said that the number of non-Ukrainians seeking refuge in Ireland has almost doubled since before the pandemic.