More than 1,500 premises left without power as torrential rains battered east coast

There were more than 1,500 homes and businesses without power across Ireland on Sunday morning in the aftermath of torrential rain and thunderstorms overnight.

Much of the heavier rainfall was concentrated on the eastern seaboard but power outages were also confirmed in Kerry, Mayo, Cavan, Monaghan and Roscommon.

Up to 50mm of rain was forecast to fall in some areas from 4-8am as an orange weather warning took effect for 13 counties.

The largest power outage still to be restored is in Inchicore, Dublin, where over 600 homes and businesses are still without power. ESB have been working to restore dozens of faults throughout the morning.

The worst of the weather has now pushed northwards over Ireland but Met Éireann is forecasting possible thunder and lightning once again on Sunday night.

“It will be mainly dry for much of Sunday with good sunny spells but early this evening, rain will develop in the southwest and will spread northwards over the southern half of the country by nightfall.

“It will be heavy at times with spot flooding possible in places. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees with moderate south to southeast winds, freshening in the south,” Met Éireann said.

Persistent rain will spread across the country and will be heavy at times with spot flooding possible on Sunday night, before clearing northwards with clear spells and isolated showers following. Sunday night will see lows of 9-12 degrees.

Monday will also start off mainly dry with sunny spells before rain moves in across the country from the southwest by early afternoon and will gradually spread northwards through the rest of the day.

“It will be heavy at times with spot flooding possible. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees with fresh southeasterly winds,” Met Éireann said.

It will continue to be very unsettled over the course of next week and the national forecaster has said it is likely we will see further bursts of heavy rain.

Tuesday will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, before merging to longer spells of rain later in the day. Wednesday is forecast to be similarly unsettled and there is likely to be no change as low pressure will continue to dominate until the end of next week.