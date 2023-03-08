More than 1,000 Irish children poisoned after accidently taking paracetamol last year
There were also 98 calls about dishwasher tablets in 2022, 69 about washing up liquid, 56 about firelighters, and 142 about hand cleansers
More than 1,000 children were poisoned after accidently taking paracetamol, shocking new figures reveal.
The new figures, released under the Freedom of Information Act, revealed how there were almost 1,300 calls to a helpline last year after children took various substances.
The main agent was paracetamol, with 1,288 calls.
That was followed by the medication ibuprofen, which is in nurofen tablets - with 625 calls.
In many cases, children accidentally consumed household products.
“We would all think that we have things protected at home but to a small child, a green, white and red liquid tab for the washing machine can look very like something they would enjoy as a sweet,” GP Ciarán Ó Fearraigh told Newstalk.
There were also 98 calls about dishwasher tablets in 2022, 69 about washing up liquid, 56 about firelighters, and 142 about hand cleansers.
The National Poisons Information Centre has helplines for healthcare professionals and members of the public.
