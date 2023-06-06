More sun today as Met Éireann pinpoints hottest area after warmest day of the year so far

It will turn slightly cloudier and cooler on Thursday and Friday but most of the country will remain dry.

People take turns in jumping off rocks at the Forty Foot in Sandycove, Co Dublin. Photo: Damien Storan/PA

Today will be another sunny and very hot day with temperatures reaching the mid-20s after the hottest day of the year yesterday.

Met Éireann confirmed that Co Clare had the warmest day of the year so far with 25.7C recorded at Shannon Airport yesterday.

Mount Dillon in Roscommon also hit 25.5C yesterday while Newport in Co Mayo also felt the heat at 24.6C.

The east and the north of the country have been much cooler due to an easterly breeze with the Phoenix Park in Dublin recording a high of 19.4C while Malin Head in Co Donegal topped out at 15.3C, a full 10 degrees lower than Shannon Airport.

"Any mist patches will burn away this morning and it will be another largely dry and sunny day. Cloud will bubble up in the afternoon and evening and there is a slight chance of isolated showers in Ulster and north Connacht,” Met Éireann said.

"Highest temperatures of 19C to 25C generally but a light to moderate easterly breeze means highest temperatures near the east coast will be 16C to 19C.”

It will turn slightly cloudier and cooler on Thursday and Friday but most of the country will remain dry.

Parts of the south and southwest could see showers on Friday but all indications are that it will remain largely warm and dry for the country for the next few days.

However holidaymakers and families have been urged to make the most of the glorious weather amid indications the Azores High frontal system off Ireland will weaken with unsettled conditions and rain likely for next weekend.

Mediterranean-like weather left beach resorts, parks and beauty spots across Ireland packed over the June bank holiday weekend as some counties proved warmer than Milan.

An estimated one million people savoured day-trips, mini-breaks and even early summer holidays as tourism officials said the sunshine had delivered an early season boom.

Hotels, restaurants and pubs reported busy trade – particularly in coastal areas – while councils increased refuse collections organised to ensure resorts remained in pristine condition.

However Met Éireann has warned that the end of the Riviera-like spell is likely ahead – to the relief of farmers who, while savouring excellent silage and crop conditions until now, were increasingly worried at the lack of rainfall and the possibility of an early summer drought.

Uisce Éireann, formerly known as Irish Water, said it had no plans for any hosepipe bans. However, some areas have already been subjected to overnight water restrictions in a bid to ring-fence strategic reservoir supplies.

The majority of Irish water supplies are operating normally and there are no plans to introduce widespread general water restrictions, although reservoir and water levels are being carefully monitored.

It is hoped the rainfall forecast for later this month will help boost reservoir levels.

The utility provider is urging members of the public to reduce water demand by avoiding power-washing, keeping the garden hose in the shed, checking for leaks on outdoor taps or troughs and, if using garden paddling pools for children, to carefully recycle the water for the garden or washing the car.

Met Éireann warned there is uncertainty with the forecast beyond next weekend but showers are a strong possibility.

“While considerable uncertainty remains for the further outlook, the early indications are that the high pressure will start to wane as we approach the weekend, bringing more unsettled conditions with an increased chance of rain,” the forecaster said.