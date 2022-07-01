More Aer Lingus flights cancelled to and from Dublin Airport today as a result of Covid cases

Aer Lingus has cancelled further flights today to and from Dublin Airport as a result of a spike in Covid-19 cases.

According to the Live Flight Information, seven flights departing from Dublin Airport have been cancelled by the airline today.

The flights departing from Dublin Airport affected today were EI342 to Zurich at 7.10am, EI506 to Bordeaux at 1.30pm, EI608 to Amsterdam at 2pm, EI238 to London LGW at 3.10pm, EI638 to Brussels at 6.45pm, EI276 to Birmingham at 7.20pm, EI248 to London LGW at 7.30pm.

As a result, the corresponding return flights from those destinations due to arrive in Dublin Airport today have also been cancelled.

Last weekend 13 flights were cancelled, while 12 were pulled on Wednesday and nine were cancelled yesterday.

The airline admitted it had been impacted by a “spike” in Covid cases among staff in recent days.

An airline spokesperson told the Irish Independent “just over 1pc” of its flights for June had been “impacted by cancellations”.

In addition to Covid, the airline industry last weekend was impacted by a cabin crew and air traffic controller (ATC) strike in Spain, Portugal and Belgium.

There was an air of calm at Dublin Airport this morning as holiday makers prepared to take flight to the sun.

Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) had provisions in place for long queues if the happened, extending to a tented area outside departures and even into a sectioned-off area of the car park if the worst came to the worst.

The DAA expects 56,000 departures from the airport today.

But at 7am bag drop was taking an average of 45 minutes in Terminal 1 and there were no queues for security, with a waiting time of between fifteen and twenty minutes being displayed on an information board.

At Terminal 2 things were better again, with a bag drop time of around twenty minutes and a security screening time of fifteen minutes.

One young couple delighted to be flying this morning told of the difficulties they had faced last Monday morning when they were originally due to take off.

“We came up from Cork with our families, we are going to Canada on work visas, and our itinerary was changed just before we left home,” they said.

“We were originally supposed to be flying Dublin to Toronto to Vancouver, and that was changed to Dublin, Glasgow, Reykjavik, Vancouver.

“We got here at 5.30am for a 10.10am flight but we weren’t let fly because the layover was too short and there was no serv ice agreement with Iceland Air regarding baggage, so we had to go home and re-book the whole thing and now we’re back this morning.”

The couple added: “The original flights cost us €350 each, and the re-booked flights cost us €1,360, so it’s been a bad start. But we’ve dropped our bags off and now we’re told our flight is being delayed, but at least it’s a direct flight this time so we’re hopeful.”

The cafés and shops of the airport were operating well and there did not appear to be queues, and airport staff were busy guiding passengers to bag drop and security areas, keeping everything moving.

Sunday World has contacted Aer Lingus and is a awaiting response.